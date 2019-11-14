Leon Cooperman: Warren's wealth tax would lead to 'unnatural acts' and is 'probably unconstitutional'

Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax proposal would lead to "unnatural acts" and may not even be legal, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Thursday.

"A wealth tax makes no sense," Cooperman said on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "It would lead to unnatural acts, be near impossible to police, and is probably unconstitutional."

Cooperman's comments are the latest installment of the public feud between the hedge fund pioneer and the Democratic senator, whose campaign rhetoric and tax proposals have drawn the ire of many on Wall Street and some of the nation's wealthy.

The back-and-forth intensified Wednesday, when CNBC reported that Warren's campaign would be running a new ad — on CNBC, no less — that highlights her wealth tax proposal and criticizes billionaires, specifically calling out Cooperman and his past run-in with insider trading allegations.

Cooperman recently sent an open letter to the former Harvard professor, in which he claimed her treatment of him was like "a parent chiding an ungrateful child." He also teared up during a CNBC interview earlier this month, explaining that his outspokenness on the 2020 election is because "I care."

Cooperman was not the only billionaire featured in Warren's ad to respond Thursday. Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted that he was "surprised" to be included, in part because "we align on many issues."

Warren is second to former Vice President Joe Biden in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, while she narrowly leads the teeming field in an average of Iowa polls.

It's unclear what kind of "unnatural acts" Cooperman was referring to, but he suggested gold would be the "main beneficiary" as individuals seek to "hide their wealth."

Others have also questioned the constitutionality of Warren's proposal, which would place a 2% tax on household networth over $50 million and a 6% tax on net-worth over $1 billion.

Even so, billionaire investor Tom Steyer, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination, has proposed his own version of a wealth tax, at 1% annually on "the top 0.1 percent of American families," according to his website.

Cooperman has said he will support billionaire brethren Mike Bloomberg, if the former New York City mayor formally enters the race and maintains moderate policy positions.

Cooperman has mostly donated to Republican candidates in recent years, according FEC data, but notably, he donated to $1,000 to Hillary Clinton in 2016. He donated $2,700 to Jeb Bush and $2,000 to Sen. Marco Rubio earlier in the 2016 campaign cycle.

The son of a Bronx plumber who became one of Wall Street's most successful investors, Copperman started the Omega Advisors hedge fund in 1991. Last year, he returned outside investor money and converted Omega into a family office. His net-worth is estimated at more than $3 billion. Prior to starting Omega, he spent 25 years at Goldman Sachs.

Cooperman has also been a major philanthropist. He has signed The Giving Pledge, created by Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett. The Giving Pledge invites the ultra-wealthy to give away more than half of their fortunes to help society.

Correction: An earlier headline misstated Cooperman's quote. He said Warren's wealth tax proposal "is probably unconstitutional."