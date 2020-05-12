Democrats propose to keep $600 unemployment checks rolling until 2021

A store stands closed near Wall Street as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on May 08, 2020 in New York City.

In the massive legislative package House Democrats unveiled on Tuesday to inject more relief into an economy battered by the coronavirus, unemployed Americans would get an extra $600 a week through the end of the year.

In the stimulus bill Congress passed in March, many jobless Americans became eligible for that weekly payment on top of their state benefit. The hope was to roughly replace the average person's pre-pandemic earnings. State benefits often don't come out to even half of people's weekly salaries.

However, the extra $600 payment is currently slated to stop after July 31. Some states are ending it a week earlier, on July 25.

The virus has destroyed more than 20 million jobs in the U.S., leaving 15% of Americans unemployed.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

