Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' is skipping theaters, coming to Disney+ on July 3

(L-R) Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos attend Lin-Manuel Miranda's final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Disney is not throwing away its shot at garnering more subscribers on Disney+.

On Tuesday, the company and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that the filmed version of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" would arrive on the streaming platform on July 3.

The film was initially set to hit theaters in Oct. 2021.

It has been reported that Disney paid $75 million for the worldwide rights to the two hour and 40 minute movie, which features the original cast. With the film going straight to streaming, it is unclear how this will impact Disney's ability to monetize its investment.

It was expected to garner hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office due to "Hamilton's" cultural resonance and the musical's passionate fan base. However, the coronavirus pandemic has made the future of movie-going uncertain and driven up demand for more at-home entertainment.

The addition of "Hamilton" to Disney's streaming service could lead to a spike in subscribers. As of May 4, Disney+ had 54.5 million subscribers.

Disney has said that it expected Disney+ to gain between 60 million and 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024. The service will be rolled out to Japan in June, Europe in September and Latin America by the end of 2020, CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC Monday.

Miranda portrayed Alexander Hamilton as part of the original cast alongside Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Christopher Jackson (George Washington) and Jonathan Groff (King George).

The film was directed by Tommy Kail ("Fosse/Verdon" and "Grease: Live").