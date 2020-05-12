New York City's Broadway to remain dark through Labor Day

A man walks past Broadway show posters on Shubert Alley in Times Square after it was announced that Broadway shows will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York, U.S., March 12, 2020.

The Great White Way will remain closed through Labor Day.

On Tuesday, The Broadway League, a trade organization representing producers and theater owners, announced that all of Broadway's 41 theaters in New York City would remained closed through at least Sept. 6.

Ticket holders have been advised to contact their point of purchase in regard to refunds or exchanges if they have tickets for performances from now until Labor Day Weekend. Broadway has been closed since March 12 and it is unclear when theaters will resume operations.

Broadway is a highly lucrative entertainment industry in New York City. The week before theaters were shuttered due to Covid-19, ticket sales reached $26.7 million across plays and musical performances, according to Broadway World. In the last year, Broadway generated more than $1.75 billion in ticket sales.

Locals make up 35% of Broadway's annual audience while tourists account for 65%, according to The Broadway League.