Some venues at Universal's CityWalk in Orlando will reopen on May 14

Select venues at Universal Orlando Resort's CityWalk will reopen starting on May 14.

Starting Thursday, Universal's CityWalk shopping center will reopen to the public from 4 pm to 10 pm daily, the company said Tuesday. Guests will be able to park for free and will be expected to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when visiting the area.

Face masks will be required to enter CityWalk and there will be temperature checks at the gates. Universal has also asked that visitors abide by all social distancing markers and signage. Guests will be permitted to remove face masks while eating.

The Universal Studios Store will be open, as well as a number of merchandise carts. Other shopping venues include Airbrush and Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery and Voodoo Doughnut will be available for food orders. Each restaurant will have a limited menu and limited seating available.

Hollywood Drive-In Golf will also be open. Blue Man Group, all nightclubs and Universal Cinemark will remain closed.

All employees will also undergo temperature checks before their shifts and will wear face coverings. Areas within CityWalk will be cleaned throughout the evening and cashless payment options will be available at all venues.

Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure, the two theme parks attached to CityWalk, have been closed since mid-March. Universal has said the parks are expected to be closed until at least May 31, however, it has not provided a specific reopening date.

Earlier this month, Comcast, Universal's parent company, reported that theme park revenues slumped 31.9% during the first quarter, to $869 million. In 2019, Universal's theme parks accounted for more than 17% of NBCUniversal's total revenue and around 5% of Comcast's.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.