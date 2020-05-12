Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Electronic Arts, Alphabet, Chevron & more

Bank of America said in its downgrade of the stock that the company's focus on "margin resilience" is coming at the "expense of innovation."

"Tools and Storage has been a tremendous growth story for the last decade since the Stanley Black and Decker merger a decade ago. The business was already headed for a fairly material deceleration prior to COVID-19. While point of sales data has apparently rebounded in April, we see room for the power tool market to get more competitive and promotional in the next few years with a weaker consumer and softer housing market."