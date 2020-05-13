Goldman Sachs says the only other commodity 'looking as precarious as oil' is livestock

The head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs believes the two big commodity stories looking ahead to 2021 and beyond will concern oil and livestock.

The forecast comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many countries across the globe to effectively shut down.

It has created an unprecedented demand shock in energy markets, with U.S. oil prices tumbling into negative territory for the first time ever last month.

Both major oil benchmarks have registered modest gains in recent weeks. However, Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures are still down more than 50% on the start of 2020.

"Investors don't want to hear anything about oil. They have been beaten up, they are done with this space (and) it is going to take a lot to get them to come back," Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said during a video call with reporters last week.

The coronavirus outbreak has also wreaked havoc in the food industry, with farmers now facing a pronounced market imbalance.

As a result, Currie said that he believes the only other commodity market "looking as precarious as oil" was livestock.

"They both share something in common: You do damage to the supply, it takes a while to bring it back online again," he said.

"We had a problem with livestock going into this … We now have a very serious problem," Currie added.