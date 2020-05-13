Face masks and swimming pool reservations: What a summer vacation in Europe will look like this year

It will be a summer "like no other," the European Commission said Wednesday, as the institution unveiled new guidelines on how the tourist industry should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism is a vital part of the European economy, accounting for about 10% of its gross domestic product. The industry is particularly important for countries such as Greece, Spain, Italy and Malta, where the summer season attracts many visitors from around the globe.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the industry to its core, with firms like Tui planning major job cuts in an effort to reduce costs.

There are currently different travel restrictions inside and outside the EU. Some would-be holidaymakers are worried about leaving their homes; while others simply cannot afford a vacation this year as they have lost, or fear for, their job.

"Millions of SMEs (small and medium-sized businesses) and family-run businesses working in accommodation, restaurants, passenger transport and travel agencies risk bankruptcies and job losses, they urgently need to go back to work," Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, said Wednesday on the urgent need to reopen the sector.

Brussels highlighted new measures Wednesday on what needed to be done before welcoming back visitors.