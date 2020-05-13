Mexico to reopen auto factories, helping US carmakers struggling to recover from coronavirus shutdowns

An employee installs the rear passenger door on a test frame for a Volkswagen AG Tiguan compact sport utility vehicle inside the company's production plant in Puebla, Mexico.

As automakers prepare to restart U.S. manufacturing, a potential threat of parts shortages south of the border appears to have been diverted.

Some Mexican auto factories are due to open as soon as Monday, in line with large U.S. assembly plants for the Detroit automakers. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected Wednesday to lay out a roadmap for the country to reopen its economy, with a focus on the automotive sector, according to Reuters.

Despite President Donald Trump's "America First" policies and signing of the USMCA trade deal, which goes into effect July 1, the American auto industry heavily relies on Mexico for parts and vehicle production.

Mexico, unlike many U.S. states, had not given direction on when auto manufacturing would be allowed to restart as the county's coronavirus cases have continued to rise. It's something auto industry executives have been closely watching as they reopen American factories.

Prior to the reopening report, Fred Hubacker, a managing partner of consulting firm Conway MacKenzie, called Mexico a "wild card" in the restart of the American auto industry.