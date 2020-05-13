Tesla HR to employees: 'Choose not to work, it may impact your unemployment benefits'

Tesla HR boss Valerie Workman warned the company's California employees on Wednesday afternoon that if they are called back to work but choose to stay home due to Covid-19 concerns, they could lose unemployment benefits.

Workman suggested that decision would be up to the state of California and not Tesla.

"Once you are called back, you will no longer be on furlough so if you choose not to work, it may impact your unemployment benefits as determined by your local government agency – and not by Tesla. We completely respect your decision and will support you, without any penalties from us," the email said.

CEO Elon Musk reopened the company's main U.S. car plant in Fremont, California this weekend. He did so in defiance of local Covid-19 health orders from Alameda County Public Health.

Musk also took to Twitter over the weekend threatening to move Tesla's operations out of the state of California, promising to at least move its headquarters out of Palo Alto, and announcing that he was filing a lawsuit against Alameda County over the health orders that have restricted the company's operations in Fremont since late March in order to prevent a worse outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the region.

After his rant against the company's home state, Musk was bolstered by expressions of support from President Donald Trump and others. He was also buffeted with criticisms from the former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, and actor John Cusack, among others.