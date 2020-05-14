Amazon is designing and building face shields to sell to frontline workers

An Amazon engineer models one of the face shields being manufactured for frontline medical workers.

A team of engineers from Amazon's drone delivery unit is developing face shields that will soon be for sale on Amazon.com after a successful trial run with medical professionals, the company announced Thursday.

Members of Prime Air's mechanical design and hardware teams are spearheading the effort, which began in early March. After donating almost 10,000 face shields to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the company is now on track to deliver 20,000 more in the coming weeks, said Brad Porter, a distinguished engineer and vice president of Amazon Robotics, in a blog post.

The company expects to make hundreds of thousands of the face shields available for purchase online later this month, an Amazon spokesperson said.

"Because of the design innovations and capabilities of our supply chain, we are confident we will be able to list them at a significantly lower price than all other reusable face shields currently available to frontline workers," Porter said.

The face shields are expected to cost one-third the price of reusable face shields currently on the market, the spokesperson said. A quick spot check of face shield prices on Amazon's web site show they typically cost between $15 and $35.

Amazon will initially limit sales of the face shields to frontline workers, but it intends to open sales to the public in the future. The company declined to comment on whether the face shields would be supplied to workers at its fulfillment centers.