China is producing higher value goods — even as factories are shifting away from the mainland

Chinese companies are developing and producing more higher valued goods, even as companies are moving production out of the country due its trade war with the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic, an expert said on Thursday.

"We are actually seeing this movement from manufacturing in China to other locations, but also China then investing in technology," said Patrick Winter, Asia Pacific managing partner at Ernst and Young.

"We are seeing a lot of manufacturing now moving into other locations — toys and cameras are going to Mexico; personal computers, we're seeing those go offshore from mainland into Taiwan. Other manufacturing (like) automotive manufacturing down into to Thailand, Vietnam, and India and so, we're seeing manufacturing move out of China," he said.

Even though some of these factory activities are moving out of the mainland, China is moving up the value chain through its huge investments in technology, artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain — in turn developing and producing higher valued goods, Winter told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

There are "a lot of investment into technology which would actually move China to a different spot within the supply chain," he added.

Even before the U.S. and China battled over trade for over a year, overhead costs of operating in China were rising due to increasing cost of wages. Additional American tariffs imposed on Chinese products only made it more expensive to operate.

The situation has exacerbated as large-scale lockdowns and movement restrictions from the coronavirus outbreak disrupt normal supply lines and further complicate logistics.