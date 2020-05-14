Coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright's complaint shows high likelihood of 'wrongdoing,' watchdog says

Bright also warned Thursday that Covid-19 potentially could exceed in severity the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed more than 50 million people.

He was then transferred to a job with less responsibility at the National Institutes of Health, another division of the Health and Human Services Department.

"I believe there were was critical steps that we did not take," said Bright said, who last month was removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after resisting efforts to increase access to hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug promoted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

"I believe we could have done better," Bright said, when asked by the commitee's chairwoman if the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a failure.

A government watchdog has preliminarily found a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" in the removal of a vaccine specialist from heading a federal agency overseeing coronavirus response efforts , according to a document released by his lawyers Thursday.

Rick Bright prepares to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health on May 14, 2019, in Washington, DC.

This year, he said, could see the "darkest winter in modern history" if American leaders do not launch a more coordinated response to contain the pandemic.

Bright told lawmmakers that he and other federal health officials had "worked hard" to resist pressure to allow significantly increase use of hydroxychloroquine, by getting its use for Covid-19 patients under an emergency use authorization "with strict guidelines."

But he said his "concerns were escalated when I learned that officials were pushing to make that drug available outside that emergency authorization."

When he voiced those concerns outside of the govenrment "that was the straw that broke the camel's back ... and led to my removal," Bright said.

In his whistleblower complaint, Bright alleged that HHS employees and its Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response "engaged in conduct that may constitute violations of law, rule, or regulation; gross mismanagement; a gross waste of funds; an abuse of authority; a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety; and censorship related to scientific research," OSC noted in a letter to Bright released by his lawyers on Thursday.

"We emphasize that, while OSC has found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing based on the information you submitted in support of your allegations your referral to the Secretary for investigation is not a final determination that the allegations are substangtiated," the letter from OSC said.

The watchdo said that the claims remain under investigation until its final report is given to the president and Congress.

Bright's lawyers last week said that OSC had told them that the investigation already had found evidence that Bright was ousted as head of a health agency for pushing back against increasing use of hydroxychloroquine.

And the lawyers said that OSC planned to ask HHS to stay his removal from leading BARDA pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Health and Human Services Department, in an emailed statement, said, "Rick Bright was transferred from his role as BARDA director to lead a bold new $1 billion testing program at NIH, critical to saving lives and reopening America."

"Mr. Bright has not yet shown up for work, but continues to collect his $285,010 salary, while using his taxpayer-funded medical leave to work with partisan attorneys who are politicizing the response to COVID-19," the statement said.

"His whistleblower complaint is filled with one-sided arguments and misinformation. HHS is reviewing the complaint and strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations made by Rick Bright."

HHS also said that it was under Bright's leadership that BARDA identified chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as potential Covid-19 treatments.

"Rick Bright was the sponsor of getting hydroxychloroquine and praised his team for acquiring the drugs," HHS said.

Trump slammed Bright on Twitter on Thursday morning before testimony began.

"I don't know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him," Trump tweeted.

"But to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!" Trump wrote.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.