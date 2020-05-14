Coronavirus live updates: Trump says US military will distribute a vaccine later this year

7:50 am: Amazon is building face shields for frontline workers

A team of engineers from Amazon's drone-delivery team designed and built face shields that the company will sell to frontline workers by the end of May. Amazon said Thursday that it will be able to sell the face shields at a lower price than others already sold on its site, but did not announce a price yet. Amazon isn't the only tech company making face shields. Apple announced in April that it designed its own face shields and would produce 1 million per week for medical workers. —Steve Kovach

7:10 am: Trump says he will mobilize military to deliver vaccine when there is one

A Paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares for a Airborne Operation at Fort Bragg, N.C., on May 7. Spc. Hubert Delany III | US Army

The U.S. military will distribute doses of the Covid-19 vaccine when there is one, President Donald Trump said, according to Reuters. "You know it's a massive job to give this vaccine," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we're going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly." He added that he expects to have a vaccine by the end of the year, Reuters reported. However, scientists have not expressed the same confidence. Members of the White House task force have repeatedly said a vaccine will take 12 to 18 months to develop, but even that would be a record timeframe for the development of a safe and effective vaccine. —Will Feuer

7:05 am: WHO warns it could take up to 5 years before outbreak is under control

The World Health Organization's chief scientist has warned the staying power of the coronavirus pandemic means it may not be under control until 2025. The bleak forecast comes at a time when the global coronavirus death toll nears the grim milestone of 300,000. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday told the Financial Times' Global Boardroom webinar: "I would say in a 4 to 5-year timeframe, we could be looking at controlling this." —Sam Meredith

7:00 am: Unemployed Americans can now get Headspace for free

Mindfulness app Headspace is offering free, one-year premium subscriptions to all unemployed workers in the United States in an effort to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Those eligible can register for a subscription here starting Thursday. "As a company dedicated to improving the health and happiness of the world, we take our responsibility to help support people's mental health very seriously. It's our promise today and for whatever tomorrow brings," Headspace CEO Rich Pierson said. —Jessica Bursztynsky

6:49 am: France to invest $1.4 billion in tourism sector

A woman wearing a protective mask rides her bicycle next to the Eiffel Tower on April 23, 2020 in Paris, France. Chesnot | Getty Images