Coronavirus live updates: Trump says US military will distribute a vaccine later this year

President Donald Trump is expected Thursday to name a former pharmaceutical executive to lead "Operation Warp Speed," Trump's push to accelerate the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. Trump has said he believes a vaccine will be ready for distribution before the end of the year, a timeline that some scientists have challenged as unrealistic.
Also on Thursday, ousted federal vaccine scientist Dr. Rick Bright is due to testify before the House health subcommittee, where he plans to warn Congress that without a more coordinated response, "2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history." Bright filed a whistleblower complaint after he was removed last month as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The agency is a key player in federal coordination of vaccine development.
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
A team of engineers from Amazon's drone-delivery team designed and built face shields that the company will sell to frontline workers by the end of May. Amazon said Thursday that it will be able to sell the face shields at a lower price than others already sold on its site, but did not announce a price yet.
Amazon isn't the only tech company making face shields. Apple announced in April that it designed its own face shields and would produce 1 million per week for medical workers. —Steve Kovach
The U.S. military will distribute doses of the Covid-19 vaccine when there is one, President Donald Trump said, according to Reuters.
"You know it's a massive job to give this vaccine," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we're going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly."
He added that he expects to have a vaccine by the end of the year, Reuters reported. However, scientists have not expressed the same confidence. Members of the White House task force have repeatedly said a vaccine will take 12 to 18 months to develop, but even that would be a record timeframe for the development of a safe and effective vaccine. —Will Feuer
The World Health Organization's chief scientist has warned the staying power of the coronavirus pandemic means it may not be under control until 2025.
The bleak forecast comes at a time when the global coronavirus death toll nears the grim milestone of 300,000.
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday told the Financial Times' Global Boardroom webinar: "I would say in a 4 to 5-year timeframe, we could be looking at controlling this." —Sam Meredith
Mindfulness app Headspace is offering free, one-year premium subscriptions to all unemployed workers in the United States in an effort to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Those eligible can register for a subscription here starting Thursday.
"As a company dedicated to improving the health and happiness of the world, we take our responsibility to help support people's mental health very seriously. It's our promise today and for whatever tomorrow brings," Headspace CEO Rich Pierson said. —Jessica Bursztynsky
France plans to invest $1.4 billion in the country's struggling tourism sector to help businesses tied to the sector weather the coronavirus shutdown, Reuters reported. Almost 90 million people visited France in 2018, according to government data, which makes it the most visited country in the world that year.
"What is good for the tourism industry, is often good for the whole of France," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
Tourism accounts for roughly 7% of France's GDP, according to Reuters. —Will Feuer
Read CNBC's coverage from CNBC's Asia-Pacific and Europe teams overnight here: Russia's cases pass 250,000; EU says vaccine could take a year