Coronavirus updates: Brazil reports new high of over 13,000 cases; U.S. retail sales set for record plunge

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.4 million

Global deaths: 302,025

Most cases reported: United States (over 1.4 million), Russia (252,245), United Kingdom (234,439), Spain (229,540), Italy (223,096) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:45 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:50 am: Restaurants and bars reopen in parts of Australia

People gather at cafes at Bronte Beach on May 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak have been eased in New South Wales as of today. Ryan Pierse | Getty Images

Restaurants, bars and cafes in Australia's New South Wales — its most populous state — reopened today after a two-month lockdown, according to Reuters. However, authorities warned people to maintain social distancing, with businesses restricted to reopening with a maximum limit of 10 customers at any one time, the report said. Schools are also gradually reopening. The reopening would boost the country's bid to restart its economy, after it reported an unprecedented high number of job losses, with worse to come, warned its Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to the report. — Weizhen Tan

8:45 am: International Olympic Committee sets aside $800 million for loans, payments linked to pandemic

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had been postponed due to the pandemic, saddling organizers and authorities in Japan with extra costs which are estimated to run into billions of dollars, according to an Associated Press report. The IOC said it has set aside $800 million for payments and loans linked to the pandemic, the report said. "We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the games," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said, according to AP. — Weizhen Tan

8:30 am: Brazil reports daily record high of more than 13,000 cases

Brazil, the hardest hit country in Latin America, reported a daily record high of 13,944 new cases, bringing its total to 202,918 cases, according to Reuters. That new high comes as President Jair Bolsonaro pushed for lockdowns to be lifted in the financial center of Sao Paulo to soften the economic damage caused by restrictions. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said he would not comply with the president's decree, however, the report said. Doria has urged people to stay home and ordered all non-essential services closed till May 31. But Bolsonaro has sought to weaken those orders by declaring more services essential and free to open, including gyms and hair salons, Reuters said. — Weizhen Tan

Passengers wearing protective masks at Estacao da Luz, central region of the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 11, 2020. NurPhoto

8:15 am: U.S. April retail sales expected to drop by record amount as Americans stayed home

Americans shopped online and for groceries in April, avoiding many nonessential items as they stayed home during state shutdowns. Economists expect that drove April retail sales down 12%, the steepest decline since the data series began in 1992. March's decline was 8.7%, reflecting the impact of shutdowns in the second half of the month. The retail sales number is an important read on the consumer, which accounts for about 70% of the economy. — Patti Domm

8:00 am: China reports 4 new cases, no deaths