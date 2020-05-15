Growing tensions over China's handling of coronavirus could lead to a 'much worse' trade war, investor says

A woman wearing a protective face mask in France. The country is slowly reopening after almost two months of strict lockdown.

Escalating tensions over China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic could be a "major risk" to economic recovery —and may even lead to a trade war worse than the one between Beijing and Washington, one investor told CNBC.

From the U.S. to Europe to Australia, more and more world leaders are calling for China to be investigated over the origins of the outbreak, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

As economies prepare to reopen again after weeks of lockdown to stem the virus' spread, recovery could be derailed by political tensions, said David Sokulsky, CEO and chief investment officer of Concentrated Leaders Fund.

"That's a major risk which isn't being priced in at the moment," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Thursday.

"As we pass peak infection rates, the politicians are going to want to blame somebody, and the obvious target for that blame is China," he added.