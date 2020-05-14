Firms that took a PPP loan under $2 million are about to get a break

Business owners who borrowed less than $2 million from the Paycheck Protection Program can breathe a little easier: They likely won't face an audit from federal authorities.

The PPP — a forgivable loan program that allows small businesses to cover up to eight weeks of payroll costs, mortgage interest and other expenses — was refilled to the tune of $310 billion on April 27 to help employers keep workers on board.

Businesses applying for the lifeline needed to certify in good faith that "current economic uncertainty" made the request necessary.

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration had said in a series of "frequently asked questions" that firms needed to consider their ability to tap "other sources of liquidity" when they said they needed funding.

Businesses of all sizes were concerned they would be facing an audit from the SBA, along with penalties, if they couldn't adequately prove they needed the loan.

Indeed, nearly 350 public companies that received PPP proceeds have not indicated that they would return the money — even if they were able to raise cash through the capital markets.