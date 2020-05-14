How one South Carolina restaurant owner is thinking about reopening

For Chef Mike Lata, reopening his two Charleston, South Carolina restaurants will be "baby steps every step of the way."

Lata co-founded FIG in 2003 with business partner Adam Nemirow, and the duo opened The Ordinary nine years later. In the 17 years FIG has been in business, the restaurant has won three James Beard awards and is up for its fourth this year, this time for the prestigious outstanding restaurant award.

But since mid-March, both restaurants' dining rooms have been closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now, with South Carolina restaurants allowed to reopen their dining rooms at half capacity, Lata plans to reopen FIG and The Ordinary on Memorial Day.

South Carolina is among the many states across the country that are allowing restaurants to reopen at limited capacity and with new safety measures in place, such as spacing out tables.

Restaurant operators are deciding how to proceed. Reopening dining rooms could put employees and customers at risk of contracting Covid-19 and spark a second wave of outbreaks, but many businesses need the revenue to stay afloat. The National Restaurant Association estimates that the industry lost $80 billion in sales in March and April due to the pandemic, and nearly 5.5 million food service workers lost their jobs in April.

FIG and The Ordinary furloughed all but four employees after both shuttered their doors. While other fine-dining restaurants chose to pivot to takeout and delivery, Lata said that they decided against it as a cost-saving measure and used the time to strategize instead. In the interim, he joined the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a lobbying group fighting for changes to the federal government's stimulus program.

As the clock on his funding from the Paycheck Protection Program began ticking, Lata started hiring employees back several weeks ago and introduced curbside pick-up. Small businesses that receive PPP loans have eight weeks to spend the money, and employers have to spend 75% of the money on payroll expenses — or repay the loan in two years, with interest.

"If we're going to reopen with tight restrictions and protocols and redeveloping all of our systems — it's going to take some time to figure that out — so why don't we start bringing people back for the curbside program?" Lata said.