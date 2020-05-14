Schumer says he is 'optimistic' Congress will strike a deal on more coronavirus relief

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he is hopeful Congress can strike a deal on more coronavirus relief, as Republicans spike a $3 trillion rescue package House Democrats plan to pass Friday.

As the U.S. Covid-19 death toll tops 84,000 and government data show more than 36 million jobless claims during the crisis, Democrats pushed to put more federal money toward state and local governments, testing, direct payments to Americans and hazard pay for essential workers — among a bevy of other proposals in the more than 1,800-page bill released this week. Republicans, wary of more taxpayer spending to combat the outbreak, have criticized the proposal as an expensive wishlist.

Schumer told CNBC that he believes a worsening crisis will force Republicans to consider more spending to try to rescue the economy. He pointed to Wednesday comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said "additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery."

"Despite my worry and concern that our Republicans are sitting on the sidelines, I am optimistic we can get something done," said Schumer, a New York Democrat.