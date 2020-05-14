Democrats introduce bill to protect health data used for tracing the coronavirus

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announces a bipartisan agreement on Turkey sanctions during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 17, 2019. Erin Scott | Reuters

Five Democrats from both houses of Congress introduced a bill Thursday that would protect consumers' health data when they choose to use digital contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of Covid-19, including technology that Apple and Google are building into their smartphone software. The Public Health Emergency Privacy Act would take several measures to protect health data collected during a public health crisis. It would require companies collecting data to meet certain security standards and delete data after the public health emergency passed. It would also prohibit data collected for public health efforts from being used by government agencies without a public health focus, or for other purposes like commercial advertising, employment or insurance. The bill would also ensure Americans are able to choose whether to use digital contact tracing technologies that track their location to determine if they've been in contact with a person known to be infected with the virus. In particular, it would require users to actively consent (opt-in) to have their data collected, and would forbid officials from making participation in contact tracing mandatory to vote in elections.

Digital contact tracing and smartphones

Digital contact tracing uses short-range signals between smartphones to track when users are in close proximity. When a person tests positive for Covid-19, these systems can be used to notify others that they might have been exposed. (Regular contact-tracing is a more manual process, involving volunteers who interview subjects after they've been exposed to the virus, then contact everybody the subject says they were close to.) But there are a wide variety of approaches to digital contact tracing, some of which do more to protect privacy than others. The bill includes many privacy protections that Apple and Google are insisting upon as a condition of allowing public health agencies to use their software, such as requiring users to opt in and restricting the software's use to legitimate public health organizations. But the Apple-Google approach is even stricter. Among other things, the companies will not allow data to be collected and stored in a centralized database -- instead, apps will send anonymous alerts to people notifying them that they might have been exposed. In addition, the Apple-Google software enables apps only to tap into Bluetooth signals, which can be used to measure proximity, but not GPS, which can be used to identify precise location. This may make the Apple-Google software less useful to public health departments than apps that use more invasive approaches, such as an app being developed by the state of Utah. But those more invasive apps are also more likely to require the kind of privacy protections being proposed in the bill.

Stemming distrust