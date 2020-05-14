US automakers, set to reopen factories Monday, wait and watch on word from Mexico

Employees work on the assembly line of the Tiguan model, at the Volkswagen car plant in Puebla, central Mexico in 2018.

Automakers and suppliers were set to resume production Monday in Mexico with factories expected to start churning out parts and vehicles in lockstep.

But those plans were thrown into question Thursday after the Mexican government posted guidelines for reopening the country's economy that say production can't begin until June 1, potentially throwing off U.S. manufacturing.

The notice from the health ministry, published online in the government's Official Gazette, comes a day after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that manufacturers could restart production as early as Monday, in line with similar plans for the Detroit automakers.

The June start date, according to the notice, gives companies time to implement health and safety protocols to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Companies can start preparing their facilities Monday so production can resume June 1, the notice said. Many of the factories, like in the U.S., have been shuttered since late-March to reduce the spread of the disease.

Emails to the Mexican government as well as the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C. weren't returned.

It's unclear at this time how much a delay in Mexico production would hurt the reopening plans of automakers in the U.S., which heavily rely on the country for auto parts and vehicles. Several U.S. manufacturers also have their own plants across the border.