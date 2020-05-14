Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Entertainment

Six Flags Great Adventure to open drive-thru safari as New Jersey loosens some coronavirus guidelines

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Six Flag's Great Adventure theme park in Jackson, New Jersey will reopen its safari for a drive-thru experience in the near future.
  • This Six Flags theme park used to operate a self-drive-thru experience at its safari from 1974 through 2012, but began offering guided track tours in 2013.
  • Once tickets do become available, visitors will have to purchase them online before arriving to the park. Sales will not be available at the gate.
Zoo giraffes feeding, Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure.
John Greim

Six Flags is capitalizing on a new executive order from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The company's Great Adventure theme park in Jackson, New Jersey will reopen its safari for a drive-thru experience in the near future.

This Six Flags theme park used to operate a self-drive-thru experience at its safari from 1974 through 2012, but began offering guided track tours in 2013. The new executive order in New Jersey is allowing drive-through events that implement social distancing guidelines, permitting Great Adventure to restart its old drive-thru safari program.

The park's safari has more than 1,200 exotic animals, the company said. 

Six Flags has not announced a specific opening date for the safari, as it is still finalizing new safety procedures that will keep guests, employees and the animals safe.

Once tickets do become available, visitors will have to purchase them online before arriving to the park. Sales will not be available at the gate. This is to prevent overcrowding. 

The Great Adventure theme park and water park will remain closed.

VIDEO6:5406:54
How reopening Shanghai Disneyland lays out roadmap for theme parks amid Covid-19
Squawk Alley