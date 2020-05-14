Russia says search for a coronavirus treatment should not be a medical 'arms race'

Russia has said an antiviral drug it's funding has shown promising results in early clinical trials and has called for a global, collaborative approach to finding an effective treatment for the coronavirus. Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) has been funding Russian trials of the drug favipiravir, an anti-influenza drug first developed in Japan under the name Avigan, in a joint venture with Russian pharmaceutical firm ChemRar. RDIF has provided $2 million in funding for the project. Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of RDIF, told CNBC Thursday that early clinical trials of the drug on 330 coronavirus patients were promising. "From what we've seen so far, we believe this drug is the most promising candidate to really play a big role in (treating the coronavirus)," he said. According to the data received from the trial, 60% of the 40 patients who took favipiravir have tested negative for coronavirus after five days of treatment, which is two times higher than in the standard therapy group, RDIF and ChemRar said in a statement Wednesday.

Favipiravir tablets KAZUHIRO NOGI

The data is consistent with the results of studies conducted in China, which also showed a reduction in the disease duration from 11 days to 4-5 days, they said. "We believe this is an international effort and that is why we're sharing our results a bit earlier because the final clinical trials will be completed in the next two weeks but we definitely see that the drug is efficient," Dmitriev told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Medical arms race?

The rush for an effective coronavirus treatment, as well as a vaccine, comes as the pandemic continues to sweep around the world. Although infections have declined in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Russia now has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, after the U.S., with 252,245 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll remains low, however, with 2,305 deaths reported. Russia has started to ease restrictions on public life that were imposed six weeks ago although Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia's largest cities, have extended their lockdowns until May 31.