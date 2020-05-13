Scientists race to find a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus. Here are the top drugs in development

A researcher of the Openlab genetic and cell technologies laboratory of the Kazan Federal University working with biomaterial. Yegor Aleyev | TASS via Getty Images

Health officials and scientists across the world are racing to develop vaccines and discover effective treatments against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4.2 million people worldwide in as little as four months, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There are no proven, knockout treatments against the virus and U.S. health officials say a vaccine could take at least a year to 18 months. There are more than 100 vaccines in development globally as of April 30, according to the World Health Organization, with at least eight vaccine candidates already in human trials. "For the world to become some semblance of the place it used to be, we're going to have to have these vaccines," said Dr. Bruce Walker, a professor at Harvard Medical School whose research focuses on viral infections and HIV vaccine development. In the meantime, researchers are working to find treatments to fight the disease. On May 1, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir. This after a government-run clinical trial found Covid-19 patients who took remdesivir usually recovered after 11 days. That is four days faster than those who didn't take the drug. The EUA means doctors in the U.S. will be allowed to use the drug on patients hospitalized with Covid-19 even though the drug has not been formally approved by the federal agency. Even if the drug wins final approval from the FDA, infectious disease specialists and scientists say researchers will need an arsenal of medications to fight this respiratory virus, which can also attack the cardiovascular, nervous, digestive and other major systems of the body. "You always want to have another tool, especially against a virus because we know they can develop resistance against a drug," said Dr. Anna Bershteyn, an assistant professor at NYU Langone who is conducting a randomized controlled trial seeing whether antimalaria drug hydroxychloroquine can help fight Covid-19. Below is a list of the leading vaccines and drugs in development to fight Covid-19.

Vaccines

Moderna Vaccine: mRNA

Development: phase 1 trial near complete, phase 2 trial set to start The National Institutes of Health, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, has been fast-tracking work with biotech company Moderna to develop a vaccine to prevent Covid-19. The company began the first phase 1 human trial on 45 volunteers testing a vaccine to prevent the disease in March and has been approved to soon start its phase 2, which would expand the testing to 600 people, by late May or June. If all goes well, its vaccine could be in production as early as July. Moderna's potential vaccine contains genetic material called messenger RNA, or mRNA, that was produced in a lab. The mRNA is a genetic code that tells cells how to make a protein and was found in the outer coat of the new coronavirus, according to researchers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute. The mRNA instructs the body's own cellular mechanisms for making proteins to make those that mimic the virus proteins, thereby producing an immune response. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Modified adenovirus

Development: Preclinical Johnson & Johnson began Covid-19 vaccine development in January. J&J's lead vaccine candidate will enter a phase 1 human clinical study by September, the company announced in March, and clinical data on the trial is expected before the end of the year. If the vaccine works well, the company said it could produce 600 million to 900 million doses by April 2021. The company said it is using the same technologies it used to make its experimental Ebola vaccine, which was provided to people in the Democratic Republic of Congo in late 2019. It involves combing genetic material from the coronavirus with a modified adenovirus that is known to cause common colds in humans. Inovio Pharmaceutical Vaccine: INO-4800

Development: Phase 1 trials Inovio began its early-stage clinical trials for a potential vaccine on April 6, making it the second potential Covid-19 vaccine to undergo human testing after Moderna. It says it will enroll up to 40 healthy adult volunteers in Pennsylvania and Missouri and expects initial immune responses and safety data by late summer. Inovio made its potential vaccine by adding genetic material of the virus inside synthetic DNA, which researchers hope will cause the immune system to make antibodies against it. Oxford University Vaccine: ChAdOx1 nCoV-19

Development: Phase 1 trials A coronavirus vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford University began phase 1 human trials on April 23. British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that he would provide £20 million, ($24.5 million), to help fund the Oxford project. The team said it aims to produce 1 million doses by September. Oxford researchers are calling their experimental vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, and it's a kind of recombinant viral vector vaccine. Like J&J's team, the researchers will place genetic material from the coronavirus into another virus that's been modified. They will then inject the virus into a human, hoping to produce an immune response. Pfizer Vaccine: BNT162

Development: Preclinical Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is working alongside German drugmaker BioNTech, began testing an experimental vaccine to combat the coronavirus in the U.S. on May 5. The U.S.-based drugmaker hopes to produce "millions" of vaccines by the end of this year and expects to increase to "hundreds of millions" of doses next year. The experimental vaccine uses mRNA technology, similar to Moderna. The mRNA is a genetic code that tells cells what to build — in this case, an antigen that may induce an immune response for the virus. Sanofi and GSK Vaccine: Unnamed

Development: Preclinical Sanofi and GSK announced April 14 that they have entered an agreement to jointly create a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of next year. The companies plan to start clinical trials in the second half of 2020 and, if successful, produce up to 600 million doses next year. To produce the vaccine, Sanofi said it will repurpose its SARS vaccine candidate that never made it to market while GSK will provide pandemic adjuvant technology, which is meant to enhance the immune response in vaccines. Novavax Vaccine: NVX-CoV2373

Development: Preclinical Novavax announced on April 8 it found a coronavirus vaccine candidate and would start human trials in May with preliminary results expected in July. The potential vaccine, which is being called NVX-CoV2373, is using adjuvant technology and will attempt to neutralize the so-called spike protein, found on the surface of the coronavirus, which is used to enter the host cell.

Drugs and therapies

