Tencent shares hit a more than 2-year high after smartphone games led to an earnings beat

Tencent shares soared to a more than two-year high on Thursday after reporting first-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

The Chinese technology giant's shares, which are listed in Hong Kong, hit an intra-day high of 447 Hong Kong dollars ($57.67), putting them around 4% higher from Wednesday's closing price.

That's the highest level since an intra-day high of $458.96 Hong Kong dollars on March 22, 2018.

Tencent shares pared some of those gains in early trade but were still higher.