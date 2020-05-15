Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Yum! Brands, Microsoft & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
BMO said in its upgrade of the investment bank that it was well-positioned compared to its peers in the sector.
"GS's strong capital position, relatively small loan book, limited reliance on spread income, and ongoing expense/ funding initiatives leave GS well-positioned versus most of the money center banks. From a credit perspective, we expect GS can withstand the $8 billion (pre-tax) of expected cumulative credit losses (both on and off balance sheet 1Q20A-1Q22E)."
Stifel upgraded the fast-food operator of brands including Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and said it had a durable business model to weather the coronavirus pandemic.
"Post-1Q reporting and now with more data to understand the impact of COVID, we are upgrading Yum! Brands (YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Buy from Hold. These changes reflect our increased appetite for investing in fast food companies with durable business models that we expect to show improving consolidated operating performance, with some of the best potential amongst our coverage to re-establish a healthy earnings growth algorithm."