Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Yum! Brands, Microsoft & more

Stifel upgraded the fast-food operator of brands including Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and said it had a durable business model to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

"Post-1Q reporting and now with more data to understand the impact of COVID, we are upgrading Yum! Brands (YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Buy from Hold. These changes reflect our increased appetite for investing in fast food companies with durable business models that we expect to show improving consolidated operating performance, with some of the best potential amongst our coverage to re-establish a healthy earnings growth algorithm."