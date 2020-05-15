Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Yum! Brands, Microsoft & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • BMO upgraded Goldman Sachs to outperform from market perform.
  • Stifel upgraded Yum! Brands to buy from hold.
  • UBS upgraded Cardinal Health to buy from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Wayfair to sell from hold.
  • KeyBanc downgraded KB Home and PulteGroup sector weight from overweight.
  • Citi initiated Microsoft as neutral.
  • Bank of America downgraded Canada Goose to underperform from neutral.
  • Guggenheim named Pepsi a best idea.
  • Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to outperform from market perform.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded BP to underweight from equal weight.
  • Mizuho upgraded LabCorp to buy from neutral.
  • BMO downgraded PayPal market perform from outperform.
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
CNBC

 (This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.) 

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

BMO upgraded Goldman Sachs to 'outperform' from 'market perform'

BMO said in its upgrade of the investment bank that it was well-positioned compared to its peers in the sector.

"GS's strong capital position, relatively small loan book, limited reliance on spread income, and ongoing expense/ funding initiatives leave GS well-positioned versus most of the money center banks. From a credit perspective, we expect GS can withstand the $8 billion (pre-tax) of expected cumulative credit losses (both on and off balance sheet 1Q20A-1Q22E)."

Stifel upgraded Yum! Brands to 'buy' from 'hold'

Stifel upgraded the fast-food operator of brands including Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and said it had a durable business model to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

"Post-1Q reporting and now with more data to understand the impact of COVID, we are upgrading Yum! Brands (YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Buy from Hold. These changes reflect our increased appetite for investing in fast food companies with durable business models that we expect to show improving consolidated operating performance, with some of the best potential amongst our coverage to re-establish a healthy earnings growth algorithm."