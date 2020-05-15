Terrible retail sales report shows acceleration in fates of struggling and thriving retailers

A shopper wears a protective mask while browsing through the Island Cotton Company store as the state of Florida enters phase one of the plan to reopen the state on May 4, 2020 in Stuart, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

A shocking 16.4% plunge in April retail sales signals an even bleaker outlook for some brick and mortar retailers and shows a widening divide between the industry's winners and losers. Consumers curtailed spending on nonessentials in April, after states shut down their economies to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Economists had expected a 12.3% decline. Retail sales fell a revised 8.3% in March, but state shutdowns did not start until the second half of the month,and losses were offset by signs that consumers hoarded food and other goods. "It's an acceleration of a trend. It speeded up by two to four years the restructuring in retail," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "This completely shifted what is going to be their business models going forward." Swonk said stores will face difficulties reopening with social distancing requirements and some may be forced to experiment with things like pop up outdoor stores. Sales at nonstore retailers, or online, rose 8.4% in April, but most other things took a big hit except for big box retailers, which appeared to be down less than others, Swonk said. All major categories were lower, including a 13.1% drop in food and beverage stores, which economists had expected to see gain. Retail stocks were higher in late morning trading, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF up 0.7% but it was well off its early high. Many of the retailers report earnings next week, with Walmart, Home Depot, and Kohl's Tuesday, and Target and Lowe's on Wednesday. TJX and Best Buy report Thursday. Amazon bucked the trend of retail stocks and was trading down 1%, in line with other big tech momentum names.

In the retail sales report, the general merchandise, which includes department stores and big box stores, fell 20.8% but within that number, Swonk said department store sales fell 28.9%, after declining sharply the previous month. Specific data on big box stores, like Costco, Target, and Walmart was not yet available. "The big box discounters had a huge increase in March, but it looks like they fell [in April] but not as much," she said. "Shoppers bought ahead and hoarded in March. ... The credit card receipts show Target and Walmart held up better." The biggest declines were in clothing and accessories, down 78.8% and electronics and appliances, down 60.6%. Furniture was down 58.7%. However, building materials and garden equipment fell just 3.5% as consumers appeared to work on home improvement projects and work in gardens during the shutdowns.