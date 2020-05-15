Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 343,000 people across the state as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Cuomo said five regions in New York will be allowed to begin a phased reopening of their economies starting Friday, allowing construction work to resume and retailers to reopen with curbside or in-store pickup. Cuomo's March 20 executive order, "New York State on PAUSE," which closed nonessential businesses, expires on Friday.

"This is all based on the metrics and the numbers," Cuomo said. "The big responsibilities for local governments to manage reopening businesses are daily monitoring of numbers, watching for business compliance and individual compliance."

New York City has met only four of the seven criteria required to begin its phased reopening. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that his city is "clearly not ready yet."

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 85,900 people, according to data from JHU. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.4 million people and has killed at least 302,400 people.

