How to sell your home in the age of coronavirus

Not a lot of homeowners want to put their homes on the market in the midst of a pandemic, but some do need to move, and it's not the worst time to sell. Demand for housing is still incredibly strong, despite the hit to the economy, and supply is at a record low. For the week ending March 9, new listings were down 29% annually, and the total supply of homes for sale was down 19%, according to realtor.com. But now new listings, along with open houses, are starting to pick up as states reopen. Selling a home is stressful enough, but selling in the age of social distancing may seem even worse, but it doesn't have to be. Simple strategies can help. First, staging the home to sell has never been more important, even if you're not letting people in.

A home for sale offering virtual showings.

"You must double-down on every good practice they had prequarantine, and make sure the house is even more prepared, if anything, than it was when the majority of people would be visiting it actually versus virtually," said Paul Legere, a real estate agent with The Joel Nelson Group in Washington, D.C. Sellers should resist the urge to save on staging now and may even want to step it up. Virtual technology is a must, and some agents are now using the latest in 3-D touring, which allows buyers to move through the home on their own.