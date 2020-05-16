Here's what's driving stocks higher despite mounting economic worries: Kevin O'Leary

Unprecedented demand for stocks.

That's one major piece to the puzzle that is the current relationship between the U.S. stock market and the underlying economy, O'Shares ETFs Chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

"Institutional demand for equities is unprecedented given there's very few choices," O'Leary said in a Monday interview. "Your fixed-income option of government bonds in the U.S. used to be something you'd ... consider. That's no longer an option."

With U.S. interest rates near historic lows, investors have been forced to seek income elsewhere, O'Leary said, adding that as a result, large, relatively stable companies with dividend yields of 2.5-3.5% are becoming increasingly good bets.

"That's a very attractive place to park money for the next 24 months, and you're seeing a tremendous demand for it across the board," he said. "It's not the retail investor that's driving this market. It's institutional. I speak to them every day. And they're saying, 'What other choice do I have if my bogey over the next 12 months is 6%?' There is no other choice."

"Bogey" is financial jargon for the performance of a given benchmark, such as an equity index.

O'Leary added that he wouldn't be surprised to see a coronavirus treatment or vaccine in as little as 18-24 months given recent advances in medical science.

Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors, said the recent market action suggests that investors are becoming "more selective."