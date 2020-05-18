European markets head for higher open as lockdown lifting continues

European stocks are expected to open higher Monday as investor confidence rises cautiously with lockdown restrictions around the world being lifted.

London's FTSE is seen 90 points higher at 5,888, Germany's DAX is seen 200 points higher at 10,649, France's CAC 40 is seen 78 points higher at 4,350 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 332 points higher at 17,017, according to IG.

European markets are poised for a higher open as economies in the region continue to lift lockdown restrictions, allowing more businesses to cautiously open. There is growing discontent among swathes of the public at the speed of the lifting of restrictions, however, with large-scale anti-lockdown protests seen in Germany this weekend.

Investors will be digesting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Sunday, about the prospects for the U.S. economy to recover in the medium term.

"In the long run and even in the medium run, you wouldn't want to bet against the American economy. The American economy will recover," Powell said in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" in an excerpt aired Sunday morning on "Face the Nation."

"Assuming there's not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you'll see the economy recover steadily through the second half of the year," the central bank's chief said. However, he added that "for the economy to fully recover ... that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine."

Major markets in Asia were little changed in Monday afternoon trade following the comments from Powell. However, oil prices rose in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on expectations of demand pickup and supply cuts. International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.77% to $33.40 a barrel. U.S. crude futures also added 3.7% to $30.52 a barrel.

Earnings come from Ryanair and Telecom Italia on Monday, while there are no major European data releases.