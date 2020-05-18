European regulators lift short-selling bans citing less volatile markets

Bans on short-selling in a host of major European countries were lifted Monday, with regulators citing less turbulent market conditions.

The bans came into force in mid-March after stock markets worldwide suffered a historic string of losses, as the spread of the coronavirus in Europe began to force countries across the continent to shut down their economies.

Short selling involves an investor borrowing a security and selling it on the open market, with a view to buying it back later at a reduced price, capitalizing on the expected depreciation in its value. It is a common, albeit controversial, practice at times of great market distress in particular.

The move to temporarily ban the practice came after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index plunged 34% over the course of the month to mid-March, including notching its biggest single-day percentage decline in history on March 12.

The European blue chip index climbed 6.24% over the month of April but remains down more than 19% for the year to date.

On Monday, Austrian, Belgian, Greek, French, Italian and Spanish securities regulators took a joint decision to lift the restrictions. The U.K. and Germany did not impose bans.