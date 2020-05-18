Criminal investigation of Obama or Biden is unlikely, Attorney General Barr says

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily White House coronavirus press briefing while flanked by Attorney General William Barr April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he doesn't expect the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden, despite President Donald Trump's calls for such probes.

Trump, without evidence, has accused the Obama administration of framing top officials in order to derail his presidency. He has called for the prosecution of those involved in the "biggest political crime and scandal" in U.S. history. Trump often uses the term "Obamagate" to reference the matter.

When asked about U.S. Attorney John Durham's review of the Russian probe, Barr told reporters that he would not let the Justice Department be used as a weapon to "drum up" illegitimate investigations.

"The legal tactic has been to gin up allegations of criminality by one's political opponents, based on the flimsiest of legal theories," Barr told reporters Monday during a news conference focused on the 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

"I have a general idea of how Mr. Durham's investigation is going, and as I have indicated some aspects of the matter are being examined as potential crimes," Barr explained. "Now, as to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information, I have today, I don't expect Mr. Durham's work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man," he said.