Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Moderna, Delta, Bank of America, Best Buy, Disney & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Moderna — Moderna soared 23% after the drug maker reported "positive data" for its coronavirus vaccine. The early-stage human trial showed the vaccine produced Covid-19 antibodies in all 45 participants, the biotech company announced Monday. At day 43, about two weeks after the second dose was given to participants, levels of antibodies were at the levels generally seen in blood samples from people who recovered from the disease.

Disney — Shares of the media name jumped more than 7% after Disney said that it will partially reopen its Springs Resort in Florida on Wednesday. A number of precautionary measures will be implemented, including mandatory face coverings as well as contactless payment options.

Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase — Bank stocks soared on Monday as investors bet on a quicker economic recovery amid positive vaccine news and Treasury yields ticked higher. Wells Fargo rose 6.2%, which Citi climbed 5.7%. Bank of America and JPMorgan both gained mored than 4%.

Delta, American, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott — Airlines and hotel stocks rose broadly on Monday as expectations for the U.S. economy reopening increased. Delta rose 10.7% while American Airlines advanced 6.9%. Hilton Worldwide and Marriott International advanced 7.6% and 12.8%, respectively.

Dollar Tree — The discount retailer jumped more than 4% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. "We like DLTR's positioning in a tougher economic setup, and believe top-line initiatives should fuel SSS [same-store sales] lift and enhance unit growth," the firm's analysts said. Goldman has a 12-month target of $89 on the stock, which is about 13% above where it currently trades.

Best Buy — An analyst at Telsey upgraded Best Buy to outperform from market perform, sending the stock up nearly 10%. The analyst expects Best Buy to benefit from: the work-from-home trend, which will likely be here for a while, and the shift in spending toward home-related items, including electronics," among other trends.

Kraft Heinz — Kraft Heinz jumped nearly 5% after Bank of America upgraded the packaged food company to buy from neutral. The bank said Kraft Heinz is well positioned to take advantage of changing consumer habits in the wake of the coronavirus.

Netflix — One of the most popular "stay-at-home" stocks was in the red as investors piled into stocks that benefit from the economy reopening. Shares of the streaming giant ticked 0.5% lower, while the broader market soared. Shares of Netflix are up nearly 40% this year.

Williams-Sonoma — Williams-Sonoma shares gained 7.8% after Wedbush upgraded the retailer to outperform from neutral. "We see potential for normalized double digit earnings growth in 2021 and beyond," according to the analyst.

Palo Alto Networks — Palo Alto Networks rose almost 3% after D.A. Davidson upgraded the cyber security company to buy from neutral on a "reasonable valuation" and the improving demand. The firm also upped its 12-month price target to $270 from $155, representing an 18% gain.

—CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Pippa Stevens Jesse Pound and Michael Bloom contributed to this report.