Toyota resurrects Venza crossover as new hybrid, unveils redesigned Sienna minivan

Toyota Motor is resurrecting the Venza crossover as a new hybrid model as it pivots to electrify its vehicle lineup.

The Japanese automaker unveiled the midsize crossover as well as a redesigned Sienna minivan virtually on Monday. Both vehicles will exclusively be available with gasoline-electric hybrid powertrains.

"Both of these products, I think, really represent our next step to what we committed that we will have 100% electrification across our entire lineup by 2025," Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America, told reporters during a call. They're "two exciting products."

Hybrids, unlike all-electric or plugin hybrid vehicles, do not require drivers to plug the vehicles in to charge their batteries.

The Venza will be available beginning this summer, followed by the Sienna toward the end of the year, Carter said.