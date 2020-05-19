How to navigate bankruptcy if the coronavirus wrecks your business

toondelamour

"Everyone I've spoken with is simply waiting until this period abates," said Richardo Kilpatrick, managing partner at Kilpatrick & Associates in Auburn Hills, Michigan. "The pipeline is full." While bankruptcy is not the only option for a struggling business — a firm could just dissolve due to little or no debt and few assets, for instance — those with obligations that become unmanageable may discover bankruptcy is the best way to move forward.

Chapter 11 vs. Chapter 7

First, if you expect your business to remain viable in the long-term but need relief from creditors now, a new option under Chapter 11 may be appropriate. This route allows a firm to remain operational and, generally speaking, renegotiate its debt and repay over a set amount of time, as well as take other steps to return to profitability. Called Subchapter 5, this new route — it took effect in February — is for businesses with debt below a certain threshold (with some limitations). From now through next March, that cap is about $7.5 million. (Recently passed legislation raised it from $2.7 million for one year.) This option is intended to make the bankruptcy process faster and less expensive for small businesses. It eliminates some costs and paperwork requirements, as well as allowing owners to retain their interest in the business, among other differences from typical Chapter 11 cases.

Nevertheless, a Subchapter 5 filing still comes with a hefty price tag: about $10,000 to $50,000, depending on the complexity of the case, said Stuart Gold, managing partner at Gold, Lange & Majoros in Southfield, Michigan. The filing fee itself is $1,717. Before you get to the point of filing, however, you should consult with a bankruptcy professional to make sure it makes sense. "You want to make sure you have a viable business that can survive and is in need of relief to warrant the fees," Gold said. Meanwhile, a Chapter 7 bankruptcy involves a trustee liquidating the filer's assets and paying off creditors to the extent possible. While this is a common route for individuals, it may not be suitable for a business entity because it won't erase the firm's debt, said Cara O'Neill, a legal editor for Nolo.com and bankruptcy and litigation attorney in Roseville, California. "Most business owners are concerned primarily with getting out from under their liability for business debt, and that's better done using a personal Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 filing," O'Neill said.

Personal guarantees

Even if your business is its own legal entity and kept separate from your personal finances, owners who provided a personal guarantee on their business debt are still on the hook even if the company goes into bankruptcy. In that case, the way to potentially avoid your personal assets being seized — i.e., your house, car, savings, etc. — is to also file for personal bankruptcy.

"We'll see both the individual and the corporation file bankruptcy to get a fresh start or [stop] collection of any debt." Charles Bullock Bankruptcy attorney and a founder of Stevenson & Bullock

"That happens all the time," said Bullock, of Stevenson & Bullock. "It could be a medium-sized business where the ownership group has been forced to guarantee debt, or an individual owner where the debt is overwhelming," Bullock said. "We'll see both the individual and the corporation file bankruptcy to get a fresh start or [stop] collection of any debt."

Filing as an individual