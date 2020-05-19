New York's coronavirus outbreak is back to where it started, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press conference on corona virus at the State Capitol. Michael Brochstein | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo the state's coronavirus outbreak has slowed to levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic as the number of fatalities, rate of new infections and the daily number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19 continue to fall. "We're basically back to where we started before this tragedy descended upon us," he said at a news briefing. The number of coronavirus deaths topped 105 on Monday, which is about the same number of lives lost on March 26, according to Cuomo. An average of close to 800 people were dying every day at the height of the state's outbreak in late March and early April.

Source: The State of New York

"Number of deaths on a relative scale is down dramatically from where it was in the first place but it's still painfully high," he said. The governor also announced that the number of total hospitalizations, net change in total hospitalizations, net change in intubations and daily number of new Covid-19 hospitalizations all declined.

Source: The State of New York