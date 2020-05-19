This Morgan Stanley fund is trouncing the market this year. Here's what it's betting on now

A man wearing a protective mask sits on top of the Charging Bull sculpture near Wall St. amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 19, 2020 in New York City, United States.

A Morgan Stanley mutual fund that is focused on growth stocks and is beating the market by more than 30% this year has several large positions in health care and tech names, according to fund's most recent filing.

The Insight Fund is run by Dennis Lynch, who is the head of Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. The fund has 38 stocks, and is heavily weighted toward the tech sector. It also had a 5.3% weight in cash at quarter end.