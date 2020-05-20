'Catastrophic' flooding underway as dam failures in Michigan force thousands to evacuate

Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich.

The failure of two dams in Michigan driven by heavy rainfall late Tuesday has brought record-setting flooding to nearby communities as thousands of residents evacuate their homes.

The collapse of the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit, has released floodwaters that have inundated houses and business along the Tittabawassee River and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare flash-flood emergency.

The Tittabawassee River, which has already reached a record height of nearly 35 feet as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday and continues to rise rapidly, is forecast to crest 38 feet by 8 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an emergency declaration for the state and warned that downtown Midland could be under approximately 9 feet of water on Wednesday.

"This is one of those nightmare scenarios that meteorologists hope never happen," Meteorologist Eric Holthaus wrote in a tweet. "We are in a climate emergency."