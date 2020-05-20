Trump 'considering' travel ban after Brazil suffers deadliest coronavirus day on record

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with his cabinet in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing a travel ban on Brazil, following the South American country's deadliest day on record as a result of the coronavirus.

"We are considering it. We hope that we are not going to have a problem," Trump told reporters at the White House late Tuesday.

"I don't want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don't want people over there sick either. We are helping Brazil with ventilators … Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it," Trump added.

His comments came shortly after Brazil's daily death toll from the coronavirus jumped to a record of 1,179 on Tuesday.

Prior to that, the highest number of recorded fatalities in South America's largest country had been 881 deaths on May 12, Reuters reported.

To date, more than 271,000 people have contracted Covid-19 in Brazil, with 17,983 deaths nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

It has recorded the third-highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally, behind the U.S. and Russia, respectively.