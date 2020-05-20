Skip Navigation
Target is set to report earnings before the bell. Here's what to expect

Melissa Repko@melissa_repko
Key Points
  • Target stores have remained open across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, but many of its customers are shopping online.
  • Despite selling groceries and household essentials, the crisis has cut into Target's profits as labor expenses jumped and it's sold fewer high-margin items like apparel, the retailer warned in April. 
  • The retailer recently extended its $2 an hour temporary pay increase for employees through July 4.
A pedestrian walks past a Target store in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Target will report its first-quarter earnings Wednesday before the bell.

The big-box retailer's stores have remained open across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, but the crisis has cut into its profits as Target's labor expenses jumped and sales of higher-margin categories, such as apparel, dropped, the company said in April. 

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 40 cents, estimated
  • Revenue: $19.04 billion, estimated

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in late April that the retailer's online sales surged, but he warned the company's costs had risen, too, and would pressure first-quarter margins.

At the time, the company said it had already spent more than $300 million on coronavirus-related employee expenses, such as paid sick leave. It recently extended its $2 an hour temporary pay increase, for full-time and part-time hourly employees through July 4, along with additional childcare benefits and paid leave.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

