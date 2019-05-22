Target is about to report earnings. Here's everything you need to know

Skip Navigation
China would see 'blue skies ahead' if it accepts US demands:...

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard expressed optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war.

Target is about to report earnings. Here's everything you need to...

Morgan Stanley earlier this month upgraded shares of Target, calling it a "survivor" in retail.

Chinese social media users are rallying behind Huawei

Consumers in China are taking to social media to express their support for Huawei as the U.S. government looks to ramp up pressure on the Chinese smartphone maker.

May's last-ditch effort to save her Brexit deal looks doomed to...

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a final attempt at persuading lawmakers to back her "new" Brexit deal on Wednesday.

The walking robot that could soon be delivering your packages

It's not fast and may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles deliver packages and goods in the...

The future of Italy's coalition government remains uncertain

Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed.

Shares of Saudi shopping mall giant slip in major IPO launch

Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.34 riyals ($6.49) in early deals in Riyadh.

'Very dangerous': Putin, Trump want to weaken the EU, top...

There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia – their willingness to weaken the European Union, a top EU official said.

American businesses in China: Tariffs are hurting us

U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...

Tencent chief says he's watching whether the trade war will turn...

"We are also constantly watching whether the trade war will turn into a tech war," Ma said Tuesday, according to a CNBC translation of his Chinese remarks published by a locak...

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Modi's likely return to power looks like good news for Indian...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely return to power for a second term will likely be positive for his country's growth, according to economists and investors.

Retail

Target is about to report earnings. Here's everything you need to know

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomasx3
Customers shop at a Target store in Seattle, Washington.
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Target is set to report first-quarter earnings before the bell Wednesday.

Here's what analysts are expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

  • Earnings per share, adjusted: $1.43
  • Revenues: $17.52 billion
  • Same-store sales: up 4.2%

Target's earnings follow those of rival Walmart — which showed pressure on margins easing thanks to greater sales of its in-house apparel and home brands, and private-label food options, giving the big-box retailer a boost. Target is hoping to see more of the same results.

Morgan Stanley earlier this month upgraded shares of Target, calling it a "survivor" in retail. The firm said it believed Target was beyond its "peak margin pain," as it's been making investments in its stores, website and supply chain, which have eaten into profits in the near term.

"Now, there are signs Target's shipping related deleverage is narrowing, particularly as it invests in fulfillment options .. which promote higher traffic and reduce costs," Morgan Stanley said.

Target also generated buzz this month around the launch of its limited-edition line with preppy apparel and accessories brand Vineyard Vines. When items hit stores this past weekend, throngs of shoppers showed up ahead of opening hours. Target has used similar collaborations in the past to drive traffic.

As of Tuesday's market close, Target shares are up about 9% for the year, bringing its market cap to approximately $37.1 billion. Walmart shares are up about 8.5% so far this year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Key Points
  • Futures on the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq are little changed in the premarket.
  • Lowe's, Target and Canadian Imperial Bank are among some of the companies expected to release their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.