70% of Dubai companies expect to go out of business within six months due to coronavirus pandemic, survey says

A picture shows the closed compound of the Dubai Mall amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on March 23, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates Giuseppe CACACE | AFP via Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A staggering 70% of businesses in Dubai expect to close their doors within the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdowns ravage demand, a survey by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed Thursday. The Chamber surveyed 1,228 CEOs across a range of sectors between April 16 and April 22. Nearly three-quarters of those were small businesses with fewer than 20 employees. Of the respondents, more than two-thirds saw a moderate-to-high risk of going out of business in the coming six months. Some 27% said they expected to lose their businesses within the next month, and 43% expect to go out of business within six. Dubai, which has one of the most diversified and non-oil dependent economies in the Gulf, relies on sectors like hospitality, tourism, entertainment, logistics, property and retail. Its hotels and restaurants are internationally acclaimed, but nearly half the restaurants and hotels surveyed by the organization expected to go out of business in the next month alone. Some 74% percent of travel and tourism companies said they expected to close in that time, and 30% of companies in transport, storage and communications expect the same fate. "Full and partial city-lockdown measures are bringing demand in key markets to a standstill ... The double-shock impact is pushing economic activity down to levels not seen even during the financial crisis," the Dubai Chamber wrote in its report released Thursday, entitled "Impact of Covid-19 on Dubai Business Community."

Businesses in the UAE, as elsewhere across the world, are slashing salaries, putting employees on unpaid leave, and reducing staffing to minimal levels. The UAE has just over 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 233 deaths as of Thursday. Dubai, the country's commercial and tourism hub, imposed a strict 24-hour lockdown for about three weeks beginning in March. While the lockdown has been loosened through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan allowing malls and some businesses to open at a limited capacity, demand is slow to return and company layoffs are continuing. For a country that relies on an 80%-expatriate population for much of its economic activity, the stakes are even higher: if residents can no longer find work, they will likely return to their home countries, depleting the consumer base needed to enable any economic recovery. "We're looking at a minimum population contraction of 10 per cent for the year," Nasser al-Shaikh, a former director of the Dubai government's department of finance, tweeted in April. The Dubai Chamber added in its report: "Though this is a temporary shock for most markets – with recovery to gradually kick in as soon as restrictions are eased – trade with GCC markets is particularly challenging as they suffered double oil price / COVID-19 shocks."

Economy already slowing pre-Covid