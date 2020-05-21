How long it could take before a second stimulus check is in your hands

Talk of a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks made headlines last week when Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a new bill including those payments.

But another round of federal relief checks is far from a done deal. Americans should brace themselves for a potentially long wait for that money, if it comes at all.

The Democrats' bill, called the HEROES Act, calls for a second set of $1,200 payments for people in the same income thresholds as the first round of checks.

That would be $1,200 for individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and $2,400 for couples who file jointly who earn up to $150,000. Those payments would be reduced for income above those levels, and ultimately phase out at $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples.

The proposal also would sweeten the deal for those with children, bringing those payments up from $500 to $1,200 per dependent, with a maximum of three dependents.

That means that under the new bill, families could get up to $6,000.

More dependents would also be eligible, because the age cap would be lifted to include those ages 17 and up. In addition, non-citizens would also qualify for the money. Those two groups would also qualify for retroactive payments for the first round of stimulus checks.

The White House has signaled that it would be open to another round of checks. However, any proposal would have to make it through the Senate before it made its way to President Donald Trump's desk to sign.