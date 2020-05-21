Here's how to get Medicare coverage if you're 65 or older and lose your job

One bad side effect of losing your job can be the end of employer-subsidized health insurance.

For anyone in the 65-and-older crowd who is now unemployed (or had coverage through a now-unemployed spouse), that's when Medicare can step in. While some in that cohort may already have signed up for the program when first eligible at age 65, others may have delayed fully enrolling because they had qualifying coverage elsewhere.

That age group now has a 15.6% unemployment rate due to coronavirus-related job losses, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That's second only to the 27.4% jobless rate among the nation's youngest workers (ages+ 16 to 24).

While keeping your employer-based health insurance under a federal law known as COBRA may be possible, it also could be a more expensive proposition. For one, you'd have to pay the full premiums instead of your employer footing some or much of those monthly amounts.

Also, COBRA coverage does not count as qualifying insurance in place of Medicare. And if you miss certain deadlines for enrolling in Medicare without having acceptable coverage, you could pay life-lasting penalties.

Of course, Medicare is not free. Yet if you find yourself now without employer-based insurance, it may be the best option. And, there are ways to reduce your costs if your income has dropped significantly.