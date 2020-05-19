Small business layoffs may have hit bottom

The coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented jump in job losses, but the worst may be over, at least for now.

After spiking more than 1,000% in March, layoffs among small business leveled off last month, according to exclusive data compiled by human resource provider Gusto and based on more than 100,000 small businesses nationwide.

"We are no longer in this free fall," said Tomer London, Gusto's co-founder.

Still, furloughs rose 138% from March to April, even as some employers began rehiring former employees. (An alternative to lay-offs, furloughs allow companies to bring workers back quickly when the economy starts to heal and, although these employees generally are not logging hours and don't earn wages, they may still be eligible for health insurance.)

Altogether, headcount among small businesses fell by 4.7% in April, according to Gusto.

Like many other small businesses trying to survive right now, Three Babes Bakeshop in San Francisco has been through it all. In early March, "we first started cutting hours and part-time workers and then all of our customers cancelled orders and we laid off 20 of 26 workers," said founder Lenore Estrada.

"We laid off workers early, hoping they could get a jump on unemployment benefits," she added.

In May, Estrada received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program and has since rehired a few employees but the lack of public transportation and child care remain issues.