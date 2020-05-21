Turkey cuts interest rates amid coronavirus crisis in effort to aid recovery

People wear face masks as they walk down the Istiklal avenue on April 14, 2020 in Istanbul a day after Turkish President ordered a fresh lockdown next weekend, warning the move would be imposed as long as necessary to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Turkey's central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, in a move economists say was likely encouraged by confidence in the lira, which has strengthened modestly since hitting record lows earlier this month. The bank's decision to enact its ninth straight rate cut brings its key rate, the one-week repo rate, from 8.75% to 8.25%.

The lira was trading at 6.798 to the dollar at noon London time, with the greenback up 0.16% on the Turkish currency since the day prior.

The Turkish central bank has drawn down millions of dollars from its foreign currency reserves in recent months in order to prop up the lira, now paving the way for lower borrowing costs which the government hopes will aid economic recovery. Borrowing costs, when adjusted for inflation, are already below zero.

The news comes a day after the country's central bank tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar, securing much-needed funding as the country of 82 million burns through its reserves and faces a widening fiscal deficit and potential full-year recession. The move amended an original limit of $5 billion on the two countries' initial swap agreement in 2018, raising it to $15 billion.

Turkey is currently home to the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle East region at nearly 150,000, having surpassed Iran in mid-April. But its economy was already under pressure before the coronavirus hit, with two years of a weakening currency, a high fiscal deficit and unemployment near 14% in January. The country's government in late March unveiled a $15.4 billion stimulus plan to aid businesses being hit hard by the pandemic, particularly those in the tourism sector, which is expected to see devastating losses this year.