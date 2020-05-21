[The stream is slated to start at 3:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his remarks at the Ford Rawsonville plant Thursday.

His plans go against a signed executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that prohibits nonessential visits to manufacturing facilities in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Trump has a "legal responsibility" — under state law — to wear a mask during his factory visit. So far, Trump has refused to wear a mask at public events.

"I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford — and across this state — by wearing a facial covering," Nessel wrote in a letter to Trump.

Ford's own policy requires that visitors and employees wear masks while inside. The company said it has informed the White House about that policy.

Trump's visit comes a day after he threatened to withhold funding from Michigan for expanding its mail-in voting services in an effort to avoid crowded polling centers in November.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of countries, with more than 5 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 328,471 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 1.5 million cases in the United States and at least 93,439 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

-- CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

