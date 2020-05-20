Trump threatens to 'hold up funding' to Michigan for expanding vote-by-mail access

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington, May 19, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to withhold funding from Michigan for expanding its mail-in voting services in an effort to avoid crowded polling centers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State," Trump tweeted.

"I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

Trump's tweet mistakenly said that voters in Michigan, a crucial swing state, will receive an absentee ballot in the mail. But Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, quickly corrected the president with her own tartly worded tweet.

"We sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia," Benson said.

Benson's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

It's unclear what "funding" Trump is referring to. The White House declined to comment. The Office of Management and Budget, which develops and executes the budget across the Executive Branch, did not immediately return a request for comment.

And it is unclear whether Republicans in the state will challenge the move.

Trump has been a staunch critic of states expanding vote-by-mail access. In April, he said that mail-in voting "doesn't work out well for Republicans," suggesting that easier access to absentee ballots could determine whether the Republicans maintain control over the Senate or gain control over the House. It may also affect Trump's own fortunes in his bid for reelection this year, especially in swing states where margins could be razor thin.

He has peddled the idea that voting by mail leads to voter fraud, but there is no evidence that this is true. Earlier this year, Trump submitted an absentee ballot to vote for himself in Florida's presidential primary.

Michigan is just the latest state to take action to limit in-person voting due to the fear of spreading the coronavirus.

The pandemic has upended 2020 elections, forcing officials to seek safer or alternate ways for Americans to cast their votes.

In the last two months, multiple states and U.S. territories either delayed or adjusted their presidential primaries due to a fear of spreading the virus among large groups.

Already, more than a dozen states have begun to prepare for the November election, with the anticipation that more voters will choose mail-in ballots over in-person voting. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on May 8 allowing all registered voters in the state to receive a mail-in ballot this November.

The issue has attracted the attention of several heavyweight Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

On Tuesday, Warren urged the Senate to include $4 billion in the next coronavirus relief package to allow states to expand their vote-by-mail services for the general election.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of countries, with more than 4.9 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 323,653 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 1.5 million cases in the United States and at least 91,938 deaths, according to the latest tallies.