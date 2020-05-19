Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases surpass 1.5 million; retail earnings show strong sales

A week of retail earnings kicked off before the market open on Tuesday, with Walmart and Home Depot each reporting strong same-store sales growth as consumers stocked up and stayed home during the quarter.

The World Health Organization's assembly continues for a second day, as critical eyes continue to fall on the agency and the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Late Monday night, President Donald Trump threatened to pull support from the agency permanently and started a 30-day clock for the WHO to commit to changes.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 4.82 million

Global deaths: At least 318,851

U.S. cases: More than 1.5 million

U.S. deaths: At least 90,396

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.