Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases surpass 1.5 million; retail earnings show strong sales

A week of retail earnings kicked off before the market open on Tuesday, with Walmart and Home Depot each reporting strong same-store sales growth as consumers stocked up and stayed home during the quarter.
The World Health Organization's assembly continues for a second day, as critical eyes continue to fall on the agency and the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Late Monday night, President Donald Trump threatened to pull support from the agency permanently and started a 30-day clock for the WHO to commit to changes.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
7:30 am ET — Walmart and Home Depot each reported a surge in same-store sales for the most recent quarter, as consumers stocked up and stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart's same-store sales grew by 10% in the first quarter, and Home Depot's same-store sales grew 6.4%, both surpassing Wall Street expectations. —Sara Salinas
7:26 am ET — The U.S. will start delivering 200 ventilators to Russia this week, the U.S. embassy in Moscow said, according to Reuters. It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly requested assistance from the U.S. and President Donald Trump offered to send 200 U.S.-made ventilators.
Russia now has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases after the U.S., with 299,941 confirmed cases of the virus. It has recorded 2,837 deaths, as of Tuesday. The first batch of 50 ventilators should be ready for shipment on Wednesday, while the remaining 150 will be ready shortly after, the embassy said in a statement, according to Reuters.
Russia had sent the U.S. ventilators in early April as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in New York, but the U.S. said it would not use the ventilators as the same model was linked to two fires in Russian hospitals. –Holly Ellyatt
